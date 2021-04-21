Mixed emotions following Chauvin verdict: Thoughts from Dennis' Barber Shop

"The verdict is a very minimal step, but it's huge in reference to history," said Stan Norwood, a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop.

NEW ORLEANS — The Chauvin verdict has been a hot topic for the last 24 hours all across the country including here in our city. At Dennis' Barber Shop on Freret Street, the verdict dominated much of the conversation Wednesday.

"The verdict is a very minimal step, but it's huge in reference to history," said Stan Norwood, a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop.

"I thought it was justifiable. When the verdict came back that fast, I knew it was going to be a guilty verdict," Wesley Cammon said.

"I felt good but did I see it coming? No. I'm not going to lie. It's crazy to say that, think that way," Keith McCoy said. "It's a start, it's a start."

"I'm satisfied, but I'm not happy," Cammon said. "I don't feel any relief because a man is dead and he can't come back."

"Thank God for technology right, because you go back to the 50's, 60's, 70's, what about all those people in the grave with all the same stories, but never was heard?" McCoy said.

"I just hope that it changes the mind frame of most guys getting on the force now," Norwood said.

"Better days ahead," McCoy said.

"It comes down to sentencing and there will always be a disparity of how police are going to be sentenced as opposed to regular citizens," Norwood said. "It's going to set the tone for the next and the next and the next."