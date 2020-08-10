George Rainey, oldest Zulu king, dies

Rainey was elected Zulu king in 2019 at age 86 and had a long history of serving the organization and founding its annual Lundi Gras festival

NEW ORLEANS — George Rainey, who at 86 years old became the oldest elected king of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club when he reigned over Mardi Gras 2019, has died.

Zulu spokesman Clarence Becknell said Rainey died Wednesday night.

Rainey was a member of Zulu for more than 45 years, holding nearly every position within social organization best known for its Mardi Gras parade. Like all Zulu kings, being elected by the club's members to lead the parade as king was the pinnacle of his career.

"This is one of the greatest days of my life," Rainey said at the time. “I think this is one of the greatest things that could have happened to me in a lifetime,” he said. “I’m thrilled enough to say that I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

His granddaughter Kailyn served as his queen. She was the youngest woman ever chosen for the honor and also the first LSU student chosen to reign as queen as well.

Mr. Rainey joined Zulu in 1972. He was elected Big Shot in 1978 and in the 1990s he founded the club’s Lundi Gras Festival on the riverfront at Woldenberg Park, now a popular annual tradition.

He served as the organization’s vice president from 1991 to 1996 and for many years as a board member, from 1978 to 1993 and from 1996 to 2007.



In an interview to mark his election as king, Rainey said he was most proud of Zulu’s service to the community, which extends beyond Carnival.

“We are embedded in the community, with individuals who are concerned that we play a great part in the community,” he told The Times-Picayune in 2019.

Rainey’s community service efforts extended beyond Zulu.

In 2005, in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, he returned to the city to help families in need. According to the newspaper, Rainey worked to feed Katrina victims

with a group led by his pastor at the Fischer Community Church, Bishop James Nelson Brown, and 82nd Airborne Division cooks, Rainey worked for two months, preparing and serving food to hungry survivors.

Rainey he was recognized for his civic and volunteer efforts by both President George W. Bush and the Jefferson Award Foundation.

Rainey was born and raised in New Orleans. He graduated with the first senior class of Booker T. Washington High School in 1949.

After serving in the U.S. Army for six years, he returned home to open Rainey's Restaurant and Catering, an Algiers business which grew to become one of the largest African-American restaurants in the city.

The business became a well-known vendor at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Essence Festival.