A new memorial exhibit traces the roots of families in Houma and the river parishes all the way back to Georgetown University slave sale.

It’s almost like an empty puzzle piece.

"Growing up you always want to know where you came from,” Jessica Keyes said.

Many African Americans have had a difficult time tracking back their roots because of slavery. Now, a newly unveiled Georgetown Slave Memorial exhibit in Houma is helping some, like Keyes, find out about her ancestors, their pain, their struggles and triumphs.

"Initially the document was stated that there was 272 slaves that were sold to save Georgetown University,” Margie Scoby, president of Finding Our Roots, said.

"These slaves were very educated to a degree. When you think about it your learning how to read and write and then coming here to not knowing anything or not being able to do anything but work the fields."

Scoby said some slaves had been taken from Africa, while some were born in America. She spent months tracing the slave sale from Georgetown in Maryland in 1838 to the two ships, the Catherine and Brig Uncas, that carried slaves to their new owners.

From rosters, some ended up being sold to prominent families in Louisiana.

Keyes found out her ancestors had been sold to Philip Barton Key Jr.’s family, a planter and state legislator. Interestingly, somewhere along the way her last name was misspelled.

"It was a lift of relief, it was my missing puzzle piece to research myself,” she said.

That is just Keye’s story, the museum’s president says there are hundreds more to be told.

