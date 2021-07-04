1 dead, another in critical condition after Fourth of July Gert Town double shooting, police say

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of S. Carrollton Avenue, between Earhart Boulevard and Oleander Street, the block of Carrollton that's north of Rock 'N' Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — A man died and another was in critical condition after being struck by several gunshots near Rock 'N' Bowl on the Fourth of July, a police spokesperson said.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, where one man died from gunshot wounds, a statement from police said.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of S. Carrollton Avenue, between Earhart Boulevard and Oleander Street, the block of Carrollton that's just north of Rock 'N' Bowl, a member of New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said in a statement on Twitter.

Police officers were sent to the scene after reports of two shooting victims arriving at a local hospital, around 4:46 a.m. Sunday.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

The police didn't name the victims. The names of victims of fatal crimes in New Orleans are typically released after an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office, but not before informing the victim's family.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

