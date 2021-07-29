Looking for a shot at New Orleans Saints Training Camp session? What you need to know

Here's an easy way to get Saints swag autographed by Saints players Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, and Will Lutz.

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a shot at a New Orleans Saints Training Camp session then you may be in luck this football season.

Fans attending the New Orleans Saints Training Camp session Friday will be the first ones eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine there, and the first 15 fans who get vaccinated at the training camp will get swag autographed by Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, and Will Lutz.

Other fans who get the vaccine there will get other Saints stuff, and you don't have to attend the training camp to get the vaccine there.

Fans can get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The event is a planned collaboration between the New Orleans Saints and their official health care provider Ochsner Health.

Beginning Friday, Ochsner's mobile vaccination crews will set up in parking lot C at the Gold Mine on Airline, near where fans would park before heading to see Saints players practice.

Crews will make vaccines available there beginning at 8 a.m. Friday until 12 p.m.

A spokesperson for the event said Ochnser's Mobile Vax Unit will be there for the next five Fridays.

"Ochsner Health is working tirelessly to vaccinate the Greater New Orleans Community in various locations across the region," a spokesperson for the healthcare provider said. "It’s part of Ochsner’s commitment to meeting people where they are to get vaccinated, as COVID cases rise and the Delta variant surges in Louisiana."

The New Orleans Saints have asked people for help to stop the spread of COVID-19, asking them specifically not to come to Saints events if they: