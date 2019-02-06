NEW ORLEANS — A large hole opened up in the the middle of an Uptown street Sunday, making the road impassable for cars and leaving residents worried ahead of the work week.

Neighbors in the 1700 block of Fern Street, between Green and Hickory streets, acted quickly to line up their trashcans around the hole, which appears to be 5 feet wide and at least 5 feet deep, after they said it appeared on Sunday afternoon.

They said they were worried someone could be hurt driving down the road.

NOPD units were on the scene Sunday as WWL-TV crews arrived on the street. An officer put up caution tape around the perimeter of the hole to block off the area.

ALSO: Large sinkhole in Desire neighborhood a 'black hole' for vehicles

City officials were not immediately available for comment Sunday.

Fern Street is a one-way street.

ALSO: 'You can almost put water in it and swim' - Concern grows with sinkhole in 9th Ward