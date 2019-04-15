NEW ORLEANS — Wind and termites were likely what caused a massive tree to fall in Lakeview Sunday afternoon.

Viewer video shows the aftermath around 4 p.m. in the 6900 block of Milne Boulevard, when an oak tree split at its base and fell in Tim Breaux's yard.

Breaux said there were no injuries, but his daughter had been playing where the tree fell only 20 minutes earlier.

"This could have been a completely different story," Breaux said.

He said the tree had been hollowed out by termites, and that they'll now have to check on the other trees on the property.

