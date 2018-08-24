Despite a temporary restraining order that would allow them to return to Christ the King School, two sixth-grade students who have been embroiled in a dispute with the school over "extensions" in their hair remained out of class Friday.

A lawyer for the families of Faith Fennidy and Tyrielle Davis said that he would meet with a lawyer for the Archdiocese on Monday in hopes of figuring out a peaceful and smooth return to the school for the students.

“We are glad that the judge has granted a temporary restraining order allowing these children the option to return to school,” said James Williams, an attorney for the families. “We look forward to sitting down with the leadership of the school and the Archdiocese to hopefully come up with a peaceful solution.”

Judge Piper Griffin signed the order allowing the girls to return to school prior to a court hearing on Sept. 6.

Both girls have not been attending class since they were informed on Monday, Aug. 20 that they were in violation of the school’s newly-instituted hair policy and could not attend class.

Court filings show that both girls received warnings on the first day of school, Aug. 9, and that the parents apparently tried to work within the system to get their daughters’ hair inline, but the filing says the school said that those efforts still fell short.

A policy instituted over the summer said that hair for girls had to be all their own. Extensions are additional hair that is added into the natural hair to allow for braiding and other styles.

The story went national after someone took a video of Fennidy in tears as she left the school on Monday in a dispute over her hair. Faith Fennidy has been invited to take part in the Black Girls Rock! Awards show this weekend in New Jersey. It’s a show sponsored by Proctor and Gamble that highlights achievements by women of color.

“Faith has received overwhelming support from thousands of people all over the world,” said Steven Fennidy, Faith’s brother. “We would like to thank everyone for their love and support. The expressions of support are helping to lift Faith’s spirits during this difficult time.”

© 2018 WWL