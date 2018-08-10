Scientists are warning if drastic action isn’t taken, climate change could pose serious problems in the near future. The authors of a report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change say if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate, the atmosphere will hit a breaking point by 2040.

The message comes on the same day a climate change forum was held for Lower 9th Ward residents. Some say climate change has them concerned for the future.

“If we don’t get the change now, our kids and our grandkids are going to suffer because of it,” said Richard Bell, a Lower 9th Ward resident.

Representatives from the Greater New Orleans Foundation and other environmental groups say a neighborhood like the Lower 9 could be extremely susceptible to the effects of climate change.

“What we know from the science of climate change is that around the world people of color and poor people will be hit the first and the worst with the impacts of climate change,” said Monique Harden with the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice.

The report, which was released Monday, paints a grim picture of what could happen to the planet if global temperatures rises above 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit; extreme droughts, wildfires, floods and global food shortages.

“We have told you the scientific facts, the evidence, the costs. It is up to the governments now to decide what to do with it," said Jim Skea, co-chair of IPCC, the group who authored the report.

President Donald Trump has questioned the science of human-caused climate change but New Orleans city leaders have not, implementing a climate action strategy last year with the goal being to reduce our 2014 emissions levels by 50 percent, according to Ella Delio with the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

“We are ground zero for the impacts of climate change as we can see from the sea level rise and the coastal land loss and subsidence,” said Ella Delio with the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The report says leaders need to boost the use of renewable energy like solar and wind power significantly in the next decade and coal and gas plants must be equipped with cleaner technology, a plan many Lower 9th Ward residents want to see before it’s too late.

“I am most concerned about how our green infrastructure systems could be used better to improve our environment and being educated about the importance of coastal restoration,” said Rashida Ferdinand, a Lower 9th Ward resident and the executive director of the Sankofa Community Development Corporation.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation says they will take the input of Monday’s meeting as well as another scheduled in New Orleans East and present it to City Council.

Eyewitness News reached out to Representative Steve Scalise, Senator John Kennedy as well as Senator Bill Cassidy. They did not respond in time to be included in this story.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

