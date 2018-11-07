NEW ORLEANS - There may be no gentle way to break the news that your street will be under construction for a month, or two, or that a nasty pothole is waiting around the corner, but a new spokesperson from the City of New Orleans is expected to lessen the blow.

"Oh that one, they had a leak in that one," Michael Turner said near Carrollton and Ulloa said.

"I've even seen when they've run lighting, to the pothole," Carlo Nuccio by S. Hennessey recalled.

"Don't come down this street," Benjamin Pearley, another neighbor on D’Hemecourt warned.

Of course, commiserating over street problems is like a national pastime in New Orleans and in line with the city's rich history for making a satire of a difficult situation, road issues like potholes have a special place in local culture. They've been turned into art and decorated for all occasions.

But there are areas in the city, where the problem is just not even funny, like the lake on Solomon Street, from an apparent leak somewhere.

"When you ride a Vespa man, you learn every pothole in the city," Nuccio said.

However, wouldn't it be nice if someone from the city came out and warned people about these potholes? Well Roadwork NOLA has recently announced it has found that someone.

"That's bizarre," Nuccio said laughingly.

In case you missed it, the newest member of the City's Roadwork NOLA team is a construction gnome.

"How about this for an idea, you don't have to do any of that, if you just fix em," Nuccio said.

Eyewitness News tried to get an interview with, Mr. Gnome, but the city said he wasn't available, too busy wtih potentially thousands of street issues, we think... However, the city also added, it has been looking for creative and engaging ways to get out the word about road projects.

Does that make you less angry [about road construction] -- we asked Turner, and his response was, " "In a way it does."

Of course, social media has had a field day with the gnome. One commenter on Twitter said, "I'm going to punt this thing if I see it."

The reactions have been mixed, but ya know, you gotta go big or gnome right?

Don't worry, drivers will likely not run over the gnome, the idea is to mainly bring it out and use it on social media to get attention so people are warned of road work.

