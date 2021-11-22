GoFundMe set up for three teens killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Joey Clement, 39, of Thibodaux was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 north on LA Hwy 20, when the truck crossed the centerline and hit an SUV head-on

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the three teenagers killed in a Lafourche Parish crash on Saturday. It happened on LA Hwy 20 in Chackbay, and three people were killed.

The victims of the crash are:

19-year-old Lily Dufrene of Luling- Driver

18-year-old Hali Coss of Luling-Passenger

18-year-old Michaila Bowling of Luling- Passenger

Joey Clement, 39, of Thibodaux was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 north on LA Hwy 20, when the truck crossed the centerline and hit an SUV head-on, according to State Police.

Flames erupted from both vehicles after the collision.

All three occupants in the SUV were fatally hurt because of the crash. They were all declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Clement, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, has minor injuries, investigators said. He's been booked into the Lafourche Parish jail.

LSP troopers said Clement showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. It is his fourth offense. Additional charges are pending.

Samples for testing were taken from both drivers.

Director of Communications at Nicholls State University, Jerad David, released a statement in regards to the fallen students:

"Dear Nicholls Community,



I am deeply saddened to inform you of the tragic deaths of three Nicholls students, Michaila Bowling, nursing freshman from Luling, La., Hali Coss, allied health sciences freshman from Luling, La., and Lily Dufrene, nursing freshman from Luling, La., in the early hours of November 20, 2021. We offer our sincerest condolences to Michaila's, Hali's and Lily's families, friends, loved ones, and all who knew them.



During this time of tremendous loss, we are reminded of the importance of community. There is no greater sadness for a university and its members than the loss of a student. It is even more difficult in the tragic loss of three. I would like to remind you that we have services to support the emotional well-being of our students, faculty and staff.



I encourage those who feel they may need support or observe a Nicholls family member in distress to contact the Counseling Center, which remains open for in-person appointments and virtual appointments, at (985) 448-4080or counseling@nicholls.edu."