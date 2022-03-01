GoFundMe started for sister injured in crash on I-12

Sienna, Alisha, and Kristen were injured while on the way to school last month

COVINGTON, La. — The father of a teenager recovering after a crash on I-12 is providing an update on the family's GoFundMe page.

Three sisters, all students of Archbishop Hannan High, were involved in the crash on February 15th while on the way to school. The family says two of their daughters, Alisha and Kristen, were helped to safety by a Good Samaritan from the car, which ended up on its side. However, their 14-year-old sister Sienna was ejected from the vehicle. She too was assisted by two nurses who were on their way to work and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

Sienna was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where she remains today.

Her father, Ryan Wischkaemper, says Sienna has serious head injuries. He's hopeful she'll be able to be transfer to Children's Hospital ICU soon where she'll have a tracheostomy and a gastrostomy, which will allow them to remove the tubes in her nose and throat.

He says they created the GoFundMe page to meet the ongoing needs of Sienna. "It will be a long haul, but Sienna is strong," he writes.