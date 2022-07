Very few details are known about the accident at this time.

GRAND ISLE, La. — A teenager has died and another person was seriously injured in a side-by-side cart accident in Grand Isle on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Grand Isle Police Department.

The cart had three occupants at the time of the accident, police say. No other vehicle was involved.

Police say they are investigating the accident along with a team sent by Louisiana State Police.