'Gone too soon' | Community mourns Mardi Gras Indian Queen: Kim Boutte

NEW ORLEANS — It was a celebration of life fit for a queen.

Kim Boutte, Big Queen of the Spirit of Fi Yi Yi, was lifted in prayer and song Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people from the Mardi Gras Indian community and her family and friends poured out.

"It just shows the love that we have for her. It shows how much she’s loved,” said Kelly Lee Blackwell, a member of The Original Black Seminole Baby Dolls.

“Gone too soon, if you ask me. Gone too soon. She will be missed, she’ll be terribly missed,” said Joelle Lee, also of the Baby Dolls.

Tambourines and drums echoed through Hunter’s Field on North Claiborne Avenue as the crowd got bigger. There were hugs, a balloon release, and traditions dear to the Black Masking Indian culture.

“What they’re doing now is chanting, and that’s giving a spiritual connection back to her,” said Laurita Ballas Dollis, standing a few feet from a large circle of chanting men and women.

Boutte is described as a mother, a great spirit, a friend to many, and like family to those in Fi Yi Yi.

She was killed Tuesday night after leaving a repast in New Orleans East.

Friends believe the bullet that claimed her life was not meant for her.

“It’s gotta stop. What’s going on just has to stop. That was a needless death, just for no reason. You’re just going to start shooting, don’t know who’s around, And then a young lady 55 years old lose her life,” said Ballas Dollis.

The crowd then started a second line parade, with hundreds joining in and marching down North Claiborne Avenue toward downtown.

A proper goodbye for Queen Kim Boutte: centered on her culture and traditions, and filled with those she loved.

No one has been arrested in her murder. The tribe is asking anyone with information to come forward.

