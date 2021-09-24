Gospel singer Kelly Price reported missing, Cobb County Police say

On Price's Instagram, she posted on July 29 that she was battling COVID.

ATLANTA — The Cobb County Police Department announced Friday night that R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price has been reported missing.

TMZ first reported that she hadn't been heard from since being released from a Georgia hospital after battling COVID, which was around a month ago.

Later on, TMZ provided an update saying they spoke with her attorney, who says she is safe.

Notably, Cobb County Police would only confirm that she was reported missing.

