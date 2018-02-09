Gov. John Bel Edwards activated his Crisis Action Team Sunday as a tropical disturbance appears headed toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Though the tropical wave isn't expected to become a hurricane, it could strengthen into a tropical storm.

"We are closely monitoring this weather system," Edwards said through Twitter. "Now is a good time to visit getagameplan.org for tips to prepare ..."

Edwards activated team through the Governor's Office of Homeland Security.

The tropical wave is near the Bahamas and has produced flooding downpours as it crossed the northern Caribbean late last week.

Accuweather reports that the storm has an 80 percent chance of entering the Gulf of Mexico early this week after crossing Florida and may gain strength.

"Through Labor Day, South Florida, central Cuba and the central and northwestern Bahamas can expect tropical downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms to be most prevalent," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

People hoping to spend the Labor Day weekend on southern Florida beaches will likely be rained out.

"Flights into and out of Miami and Fort Myers area airports could face delays and cancellations on Monday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said.

If the tropical waves strengthens into a tropical storm it will be named Gordon.

The greatest risk of developing into a tropical storm will happen during the first half of this week, AccuWeather reported.

"There are favorable environmental conditions over the northern Gulf of Mexico," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

The greatest threats now are heavy rain and coastal flooding.

If the feature stays weak, a slow-moving west to northwest path over Louisiana and Texas is most likely, AccuWeather reported, which would bring an extended period of downpours and heighten the risk of flooding.

AccuWeather said if it strengthens the more likely path would be a northward turn into the upper Gulf Coast, somewhere between the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

