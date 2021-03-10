Gov. Edwards, lawmakers at odds over Superdome upgrade

The Edwards administration is proposing that more than two-thirds of the money come from forgiving outstanding debts owed by the Superdome oversight board.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is still trying to persuade legislative leaders to commit to putting up the cash for Superdome upgrades.

Such improvements are central to negotiations aimed at keeping the Saints football team in New Orleans.

The Edwards administration agreed that Louisiana would steer $90 million toward the $450 million renovation project, but much of the financing still needs legislative approval.

The Edwards administration is proposing that more than two-thirds of that money come from forgiving outstanding debts owed by the Superdome oversight board.

But that $63 million debt forgiveness plan appears to face problems with the State Bond Commission and key legislators.