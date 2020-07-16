Gov. Edwards' mask mandate should be upheld in court if challenged, expert says

“These restrictions went into effect as a best practice,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

NEW ORLEANS — Recently testing positive for coronavirus, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issues an opinion on Governor John Bel Edwards’ recent executive order which created a statewide mask mandate, closed bars and limited indoor and outdoor gatherings. In his legal opinion, all of it is “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

“These restrictions went into effect as a best practice,” said Edwards.

Shortly after Landry issued the opinion, Governor Edwards defended his order while on an already scheduled radio talk show.

“It’s unfortunate, but we know we’re doing what’s right. We know we’re doing what we’re authorized to do under the law.” said Edwards.

While only an opinion, Landry believes the governor’s order lacks clarity, even though Vice President Mike Pence supports the efforts from Edwards.

“Governor Edwards we support your efforts here in Louisiana to slow the spread.” said Vice President Mike Pence during his trip to Baton Rouge Tuesday.

While not discrediting the use of face masks, calling it a good recommendation, Landry is even advising law enforcement agencies, including the state fire marshal’s office, to be cautious when responding to face mask violations.

“He focused more on the enforcement,” said former U.S. Attorney Harry Rosenberg.

Rosenberg says he wouldn’t be surprised if lawsuits follow.

“The question is going to be whether a bar owner that’s shutdown or an individual who’s stopped and given a citation or a fine goes into court and challenges the legality of the governor’s order,” said Rosenberg.

While Rosenberg believes the governor would most likely win in court, Edwards is calling on Landry to rescind the opinion, fearing it may undo progress.

“That opinion would potentially lead some businesses and some employers not to follow the CDC guidelines,” said Edwards.

Edwards says the opinion is also a reversal from Landry’s previous support.

“He encouraged Louisianans to follow my directives and said he was united with me in protecting the health and safety of the people of our state,” said Edwards.

