Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks Secretary of DCFS

LOUISIANA, USA — Governor John Bel Edwards named Terri Ricks as the new Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services on Wednesday, according to a press release.
Ricks had been serving as the interim Secretary after the former Secretary Marketa Walters stepped down last month.
Gov. Edwards also named Amanda Brunson as Assistant Secretary. Brunson has been with DCFS since 2021, according to the press release.
“I want to thank Terri and Amanda for their dedication and willingness to fill these important roles,” Gov. Edwards said in the press release. “No doubt there are many challenges facing child welfare agencies, including here in Louisiana, but I am impressed by the way Terri has taken her years of knowledge and put it into leading the department and finding solutions. Amanda likewise will be a vital asset as we work to give Louisiana’s children the services they deserve.”