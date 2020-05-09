Report: Gov. Edwards upset, NAACP wants firing over State Trooper calling fellow trooper the 'n' word

“I am appalled that such disgusting language was used by a Louisiana State Police trooper and am extremely disappointed to know that this occurred”, said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a response to WBRZ. “This type of behavior is not something that should be tolerated. It is not in keeping with their training, does a disservice to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our people, and undermines public confidence in law enforcement. Further, the failure by the LSP to appropriately and timely take action on this matter is also unacceptable, and I have been assured by Col. Kevin Reeves that necessary safeguards and procedures are in place to ensure it never happens again.”