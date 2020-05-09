Report: Gov. Edwards upset, NAACP wants firing over State Trooper calling fellow trooper the 'n' word

BATON ROUGE, La. — The NAACP is asking for a firing and Governor John Bel Edwards says he is appalled by a WBRZ-TV report that says a Louisiana State Trooper called a fellow trooper the ‘n’ word and was not disciplined.
The report said that Trooper August McKay called a fellow trooper a f***** n**** while on duty in 2017. McKay was supposed to receive a reprimand that was signed by Louisiana State Police Commander, Colonel Ken Reeves, but the letter was never delivered, according to the WBRZ report.
McKay was removed from a federal task force but was recently doing undercover work for the state police.
“I am appalled that such disgusting language was used by a Louisiana State Police trooper and am extremely disappointed to know that this occurred”, said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a response to WBRZ. “This type of behavior is not something that should be tolerated. It is not in keeping with their training, does a disservice to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our people, and undermines public confidence in law enforcement. Further, the failure by the LSP to appropriately and timely take action on this matter is also unacceptable, and I have been assured by Col. Kevin Reeves that necessary safeguards and procedures are in place to ensure it never happens again.”
The NAACP is calling for McKay to be fired.
Read the entire report from WBRZ-TV here.