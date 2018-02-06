NEW ORLEANS -- After sacrificing his education for family, one local man got his high school diploma, thanks to his grandson.

Jules Martin, Sr., attended Holy Cross School beginning in the fifth grade, where he loved history and cheering on all the sports teams, until his junior year in 1964.

"My mom was a single mom, my dad passed away when I was four and so it was just hard to have all of us in Catholic school at one time so I just figured it was more important for her,” said Martin.

He volunteered to go to public school for his senior year. Rather than walking with his class at the school he’d been attending since the 5th grade Martin, 70, graduated from a public school. He would still go on to live a great life. He served his country in Vietnam and spent more than 30 years with the New Orleans Fire Department, including 18 years with the rescue unit.

Martin credits his character to his time spent at Holy Cross School, but without his diploma he never officially felt like an alum. That is until his grandson, Jules Martin III, had his graduation ceremony at Holy Cross last month where the 18-year-old gave his grandfather quite the surprise.

On graduation day, the program bore a spot for an honorary diploma, but no recipient was named. So with the help from the headmaster, the younger Martin was able to secure his grandfather an honorary degree.

“I knew it was something he always wanted,” said the younger Martin. “He said it was always his biggest regret that he couldn’t graduate from Holy Cross so I decided that it was something that I had to do.”

That’s when the former tough guy firefighter did something you don’t see very often. He cried.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” said Martin Sr. “Now I can become part of the family at Holy Cross.”

"It was a surprise, we didn't know until they started talking about it at the ceremony," said Jules III's mother, Michelle.

Now, at age 70, Martin can officially say he is a tiger for life, even though in the eyes of his grandson he always was.

“I was more excited to see him graduate that day than I was to see myself graduate,” said the younger Martin.

“I can’t believe what he did. It gets to me and it really makes me think how proud I am of my grandson,” said Martin Sr. “I can officially say I am a Holy Cross man.”

"There was not a dry eye, he was very emotional," said Michelle. "At the party afterward, my son set (the diploma) on the cake table next to his."

The Martin family now has three generations of Holy Cross graduates.

