Graffiti vandals strike historic French Quarter building Madame John's Legacy

NEW ORLEANS — Vandals tagged the historic French Quarter building known as Madame John’s Legacy Sunday night, leaving graffiti on one of the oldest buildings in the French Quarter.

The building, which dates to 1788, is currently closed and undergoing restoration work. The property belongs to the Louisiana State Museum, which had been operating the building as a historic house museum since the 1970s.

The building’s name was inspired by a character in an 1874 George Washington Cable short story.

The Louisiana State Museum calls Madame John’s Legacy one of the finest 18th century building complexes in Louisiana and one of the best examples of French colonial architecture in North America.

The building was constructed after the 1788 fire which destroyed eighty percent of the city of New Orleans.

The property was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1970 for its architectural significance.

Julio Guichard, a spokesman and senior advisor for Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office said a report of the vandalism was being filed with New Orleans Police Monday. He also said that officials hoped nearby security cameras might help identify the person or persons responsible.

- with reporting by Danny Monteverde & Clancy DuBos