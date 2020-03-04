GRAND ISLE, La. — In a place known for its waterways and fishing, leaders in Grand Isle are reeling in who is allowed on the island.

“Our number one priority is to protect our citizens of Grand Isle,” said Police Chief Laine Landry.

Thursday, that protection was a 24-hour checkpoint. Grand Isle was the first area in Southeast Louisiana to implement such a measure to try and stop the spread of coronavirus. Only folks who call Grand Isle home and those with camps are allowed through.

Chief Landry said with a population of about a thousand people, most of them elderly, this community is at risk.

“If this virus gets into our elderly community that lives here this could be devastating,” said Landry.

This tourist community should be gearing up to welcome thousands of folks from all over the country looking to take to the waters and beach.

Landy said, with no hospital, only one paramedic and one ambulance, resources were already stretched thin.

“That’s our biggest concern is that we’re going to lose our resources very rapidly if we start having cases in Grand Isle,” said Landry.

RELATED: Louisiana Coronavirus Updates: 34 new deaths reported, now 6,424 total cases

RELATED: LIST: Parishes, towns with curfews in Southeast Louisiana

RELATED: Grand Isle sets up checkpoints, curfew to slow spread of virus

As of Thursday, there were no positive COVID-19 cases on the island, and that’s exactly how Mayor David Camardelle wanted it to stay, even with Easter Weekend approaching, which has always been a big draw for tourists.

“If you think you’re going to come to Grand Isle and party and walk on our beach, that ain’t going to happen,” said Mayor Camardelle. “I don’t want to lose a life right here. I don’t want a hearse to come over here on this island.”

With this checkpoint, Mayor Camardelle said Grand Isle was getting push back from some camp owners who may not be allowed on the island without proper proof, like a utility bill.

“If you don’t read the rules, if you don’t read what we put together then you might as well turn around. Don’t even challenge us because I will shut this road down, and take care of my residents,” said Mayor Camardelle.

For those who do make it onto the island, they’re being asked to stay on their property. Once the virus is under control, the mayor and the police chief said all those tourists will be welcomed back.

“I think if everybody would listen and heed to what we are doing, and we can get through this next two to four weeks. I think that we’d have a good chance for having a great summer,” said Landry.

This checkpoint will be in place at least until the end of the month and could be restricted to residents only if deemed necessary.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.