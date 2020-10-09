Grand jury indicts Terrytown brothers in Algiers triple shooting that killed 2 in May; 3rd suspect wanted: New Orleans DA

It took the grand jury two weeks to come to the decision, a release from the District Attorney's Office said. There is no intention to pursue the death penalty.

NEW ORLEANS — The two Terrytown brothers who were arrested in connection to a triple shooting that killed 3-year-old Isaha Adams and his 23-year-old brother, James Esteem, in Algiers on May 11 were indicted Thursday.

It took the grand jury two weeks to come to the decision, a release from the New Orleans District Attorney's Office said. The DA's Office doesn't intend on seeking the penalty.

The DA's office said the brothers, 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman and 23-year-old Rodney Steadman, were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

The Steadman brothers each face a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of the sentence if convicted on the first-degree murder charges.

The Steadman brothers and a third suspect, Razak Adekunle have been accused of planning and carrying out a drive-by shooting outside a house in the 2000 block of Lebouef Street around 7:20 p.m. on May 11, the release said.

The Terrytown brothers and Adekunle, 19, were inside a white GMC truck when they pulled up and opened fire on another family, killing brothers Isaha and Adams and wounding their 48-year-old mother in the leg as she attempted to pull her toddler to safety.

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department said the Steadman brothers and the third suspect escaped the scene, crashing the truck into a utility pole near General Meyer Avenue and Holiday Drive, the DA's Office said.

The gunmen ran away from their truck, and forced their way into a man's car at gunpoint,

The third suspect, Adekunle remains at large, but the DA's Office said they expect him to be charged after he's arrested.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in finding Adekunie can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

