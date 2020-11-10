'Grateful it wasn’t worse' | SW La. residents return home to recover & rebuild

“When you’re messing with Hurricanes in Louisiana, it’s Russian roulette. It gives and takes. I drew the short end”

RAYNE, La. — Between the fallen trees, twisted traffic signals and roofs peeled off buildings, folks in Southwest Louisiana, like Wesley Moring, said they know they’re lucky, even if not so lucky.

“When you’re messing with Hurricanes in Louisiana, it’s Russian roulette. It gives and takes. I drew the short end,” said Morning as he stood next to his truck, the truck crushed by a fallen tree.

His wife’s SUV was right next to it, also crushed. Moring and his family rode out Hurricane Delta inside their home in Rayne, just west of Lafayette. Fearing the large tree, which was rooted just outside the steps of his front door, was about to fall, possibly on their home, he rushed his wife and kids to the back of the house.

“The moment I knew where it was going, I took off running myself,” said Moring.

Seeing the damage, Moring said he’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

“Just going to trim it off, clean it up,” said Moring.

Just down the road in Duson, Robert Stutes is cleaning up as well.

“We’ve got a mess,” said Stutes. “We’re picking up and piling it up on the side of the road. That’s all we can do right now.”

Luckily there’s no major damage to his home. As the storm passed Stutes said it was worse than he expected.

“All you were hearing was trees cracking, branching breaking,” said Stutes. “The wind was blowing so much, you couldn’t tell where it was coming from.”

Throughout the communities of Rayne, Duson and Scott folks were pitching in, like Lori Credeur who just helped clear a tree out of the road and was on her way to help get a tree off her mother-in-law’s house.

Credeur was filling up a gas can in Scott.

“The gas is for the chainsaw to get the tree off the house,” said Credeur.

Back in Rayne it took more than a chainsaw to remove a tree that fell into a hundred-year-old home, which is owned by the mayor. Through all of it, no major injuries and lots of thankful people.

“We were lucky and it’s just material. That’s all it is,” said Moring.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...