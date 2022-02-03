Green Bridge to close for next two weekends

NEW ORLEANS — The Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge, will be closed for the next two weekends in Orleans Parish.

DOTD officials say the bridge will close Friday, February 4th beginning at 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7th, 2022. The bridge will also close Friday, February 11th at 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 14th, 2022.

We're told crews will be performing a topographic 3D scan and survey of the bridge in preparation for a future rehabilitation project.



Detour routes include:

• LA 39 to I-10

• U.S. 90 to I-10

• I-10 EB to LA 39 (North Claiborne Avenue)

• I-10 WB to LA 3021 (Elysian Fields Avenue) to LA 39

• I-610 EB to LA 3021 (Elysian Fields Avenue) to LA 39



