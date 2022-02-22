Green sea turtle rescued from Grand Isle

On February 9th, the agency reported that the turtle was in a landlocked ditched on the island.

GRAND ISLE, La. — A stranded green sea turtle was rescued by the Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network after being alerted by the Grand Isle Fire Department.

On February 9th, the agency reported that the turtle was in a landlocked ditched on the island. Coastal Wildlife Network team members were able to rescue it and bring it to Audubon’s Aquatic Center for rehabilitation.

They say they saw evidence of "cold stunning" and prolonged fresh water exposure, as well as a healing boat strike injury. The turtle was given fluids, antibiotics, and a full medical workup including an ultrasound, radiographs, eye exam, physical exam, and blood work. The team says they hope that this turtle will be able to be released back into the Gulf of Mexico when he's given a clean bill of health.

As a reminder, the public should report all stranded marine mammals and sea turtles (live or dead) to Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network at (504) 235-3005.

