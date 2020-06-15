Green space saves New Orleans neighborhood from flooding

Ramsey Green, the mayor's deputy chief administrative officer for infrastructure, said it's designed to reduce flooding up to 14 inches during a 10-year flood event.

NEW ORLEANS — Many neighborhoods across the New Orleans area were overwhelmed with floodwaters after last week's heavy thunderstorm, but instead of ending up in people's homes, the floodwaters in one neighborhood pooled in a green space.

The Portilla neighborhood stormwater network project was built to reduce flood risk and beautify green spaces in the Pontchartrain Park and Gentilly Woods neighborhoods.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s deputy chief administrative officer for infrastructure Ramsey Green told WWLTV the Portilla green space project demonstrated how well green spaces can help reduce flooding in the city, protecting people, property, and peace of mind.

“That water did not stay in the street. It did not go into people’s homes. It was in a green space. It was in a golf course, exactly where you want floodwaters to go.” Green said during an interview with WWLTV. “That project is designed to hold around 9 million gallons of stormwater and reduce flooding by as much as 14 inches during a 10-year flood event, and we get 10-year flood events — you know — more and more often in this city.”

Green said the Portilla green space project worked only partially because it won’t be complete until October.

“We had a massive rain event that Wednesday; somewhere between four and five inches within two hours which would overwhelm mostly any system in the country,” Green said. “That is why we're so focused on putting this money to work to get projects like this built.”

Other people noticed that the project looks like it’s working. New Orleans native and actor Wendell Pierce made a series of tweets about the projects, including one that said “EUREKA IT WORKS!”

“It's pretty exciting to see a local star walk out there, and I actually talked to him about it,” Green said. “He walked out. He said he was a bit of a doubter when we started a community engagement process on this in the design process, but he came around on Wednesday, which is pretty exciting.”

There is $300 million worth of green space projects in the works for the city of New Orleans.

Learn more at Everydropnola.com or Nola.gov/reslience-sustainability

