Forty years after earning a Grammy nomination for "best new band," Foreigner will be headlining the Gretna Heritage Festival next month. The lineup was released Wednesday.

The September festival, held along the riverfront in Gretna, kicks off Friday, Sept. 28 with a disco and R&B night featuring The Village People and Sister Sledge, plus Tone Loc and Color Me Badd.

Foreigner plays Saturday, Sept. 29 with fellow classic rockers Night Ranger as well as the Gin Blossoms. Country music fans will like the Sunday, Sept. 30 lineup, with Lee Ann Womack and Montgomery Gentry.

Dozens of other acts will also be featured on five stages at the festival, which will also feature a classic car show, food, drink and other vendors.

Tickets go on sale Friday at gretnafest.com. Weekend passes are $77.50 in advance and $90 at the gate. Single day tickets are available for $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Admission for children 12 and under is free.

