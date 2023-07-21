x
Gretna Police looking for missing 58-year-old last seen on July 17

Gretna Police Department is looking for help in locating a missing person named Joseph Rivers.
Credit: Gretna Police Department

GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department is looking for a 58-year-old man who was last seen on July 17 2023, according to a missing persons alert.

Joseph Rivers was allegedly last seen on Monday, July 17 2023 in the morning hours near the levee close to the Crescent Connection Bridge. 

Josehp is a black man who is described as 5'7", weighing 200 pounds and last seen wearing a long sleeve light gray City of Gretna uniform shirt and dark green work pants.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Shayne LeRouge at 504-710-0744 or contact any member of the Gretna Police Department, according to the missing persons alert.

