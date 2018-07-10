NEW ORLEANS -- Seven adults and four children are displaced after a two-alarm fire Saturday night in Central City.

Officials said the fire happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of First Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a one-story double home with heavy flames coming from the back of the house. A second-alarm was sounded as the fire spread to neighboring homes.

Officials said the fire completely destroyed the rear of the home.

Residents of the home told firefighters they were using a charcoal grill too close to the home, and the structure ignited, NOFD said.

Officials said it took 21 firefighters to bring the flames under control around 12:23 a.m.

