Tortoise the size of coffee a table missing in Metairie; $500 reward

METAIRIE, La. — Major Tom was last seen Monday near David Drive in Metairie, reports said. But he couldn't have gone far.

The African Spurred Tortoise is a land tortoise, who belongs to Tricia LeBlanc, a Metairie resident. One of the concerns is controlling where he goes on the ground, Leblanc wrote.

"He is a Sulcata. They are a land tortoise species, so he would not want to be put in a pond or any body of water — in fact, he'd likely drown," Leblanc wrote.

Jeff Dorson, the director of the Humane Society of Louisiana, wrote to WWLTV about the reward offered for the Major's safe return home. Dorson happened to be catching a flight shortly afterward.

Before take-off, a countdown or engines on, Dorson announced a $500 reward for Major Tom from the Humane Society.

Major Tom is missed by his family, which includes three other small tortoises — Ziggy Shelldust, and a married couple Diamond and Dog — in addition to Tricia.

"I love them all and want my tortoise family back together," Tricia wrote. "He's a big guy, about 100 lbs. and the circumference of a small coffee table. Not sure of his age, but he is an adult male."

Major Tom joined Tricia's trio of tortoises when he couldn't accompany his previous person to a nursing home with a no tortoise policy, Tricia wrote.

"He's a big guy, about 100 lbs. and the circumference of a small coffee table," Tricia wrote. "He's named for my fondness for David Bowie."