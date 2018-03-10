A regular day on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond turned into a spectacle when a Christian group called Consuming Fire Fellowship held large signs and spoke loudly to a crowd of students against sin and homosexuality.

Some of the signs members of the group were holding while protesting read, “Homosexuality is perversion.”

“All I heard was like, ‘Gays are wrong!” student Joshua Erikson said.

He says the message the group is sending makes him sick to his stomach.

“No one should feel like an outcast because they’ve chosen a lifestyle they like,” he said.

One viewer who sent photos of the protest said one student was told before going to class that he will go to hell for his homosexuality. Other students were in tears while others yelled back.

According to the group’s website, the group started in 1995 and is doing what they say they are called to do, which is to "spread God’s word." They have also appeared at LSU and other universities across the nation.

Erikson said he understands the constitution allows for free speech, but also says people have a right to be who they are.

“If you are gay, go ahead and do that. Muslim, go ahead and do that, you believe in a different religion, go ahead and to that. It’s your life. You’re put on this world for a reason and that reason is to live. Not be controlled by some protestors who think they know everything,” he said.

