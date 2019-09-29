NEW ORLEANS — A man wearing panty hose and a bandanna over his face robbed the Mid-City branch of a local bank minutes after it opened its doors Saturday, New Orleans police officials say.

The Gulf Coast Bank and Trust located in the 200 block of N. Carrollton Avenue was the victim of a grab-and-go robbery around 9:15 a.m., just 15 minutes after they opened, NOPD reports show.

According to the preliminary police report, a man covered from head to toe in clothes and wearing sunglasses entered the bank from the back exit, jumped over the counter and grabbed cash out of a teller's drawer.

Then, he ran out the door and jumped into a red Nissan Versa with a handicapped license plate and sped away south on N. Carrollton Avenue.

No injuries were reported and the man did not appear to have a weapon. Bank officials did not report to police how much money was stolen.

NOPD officials said they were investigating the robbery and no further details were available.

Gulf Coast Bank and Trust has 19 branches around Southeast Louisiana, their website states.

