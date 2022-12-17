Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say

The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday.

The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown.

Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, said investigators have determined that 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick got into a struggle with a sheriff's deputy assigned to the parish jail and got control of the guard's gun during a struggle. Senegal said that Williams then shot himself in the head.

No one else was injured.

Senegal earlier said witnesses and available video recordings would help determine what happened.