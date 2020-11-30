Gunman kills Kenner gas station clerk 'on his knees' after handing over all the money: Police

The suspect walked behind the counter of a Kenner gas station, aimed his gun at the clerk who was on his knees, and shot him.

NEW ORLEANS — Just after 2:00 a.m. Monday, a gunman walked behind the counter of a Kenner gas station, aimed his gun at the clerk who was on his knees and had handed over all the money in the cash register.

The suspect then took a step back and shot the clerk, a spokesperson with the Kenner Police Department said.

The gunman was identified by police as one of two people who worked together to rob at gunpoint a Shell gas station near Williams Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue.

Both suspects wearing masks, as mandated by current COVID-19 restrictions, walked into the store, seemingly with the intent to buy something, a police spokesman said in a release.

As one of the two suspects stood by the door, the other walked up to the clerk, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money.

The clerk gave all the money in the register over to the gunman, police said.

"After removing all the money from the register, (the gunman) walks behind the counter where the victim is helplessly on his knees. Without provocation, suspect one then steps back and shoots the victim," the release from the KPD said.

Police said the clerk was taken to the hospital where he died of his wounds.

"This was a brutal, senseless murder," the release said. "The Kenner Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects pictured in surveillance photos."

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867 or the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222

