3 men arrested in attempt to burglarize a gun shop in Tangipahoa Parish, Sheriff says

The gun store owner told the sheriff’s office that he saw an alert on his phone of at least one person at the front door of the business wearing a mask.
LORANGER, La. — Three men were arrested as they attempted to burglarize a Tangipahoa Parish gun store early Thursday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said that just after midnight deputies responded to Rapture Firearms on Harvest Lane in Loranger after the business owner received security camera motion alerts on his mobile phone.

The gun store owner told the sheriff’s office that he saw on his phone at least one person at the front door of the business wearing a mask.

Deputies responded to the scene and found three men outside the business, along with a vehicle that was displaying a stolen license plate according to the sheriff’s office report.

The report says deputies detained the men and after deputies questioned them, they learned the men were also involved in a simple robbery that occurred just two days prior at the same gun store. In the first incident, the report says the men distracted the store clerk and then stole two guns from the display case. Deputies have not recovered those stolen guns the sheriff’s office reports.

