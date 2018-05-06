GRETNA, La. -- A gymnastics coach accused of touching several boys inappropriately was ordered Tuesday to stay away from the alleged victims, and his bond was set at $190,000.

Jonathan West, 26, of Kenner was booked Friday on 10 counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Authorities said the alleged abuse involved four boys between the ages of 10 and 15 and happened during a two-year period.

The investigation began May 30 when one of the boys told a relative West touched him inappropriately at Flipnastics, located in Luling.

Jefferson Parish deputies found West at Surge Trampoline Park in Metairie, where he was arrested.

After the arrest, a 10-year-old boy came forward during the weekend and accused West of sexual abuse in an unrelated case, Kenner police told The New Orleans Advocate. The boy told police he also was connected to West through gymnastics, but it was not immediately clear if he also attended Flipnastics.

West was accused of aggravated rape in Orleans Parish in 2011 when he was 19. That case was later dismissed, court records show.

A year later, West was accused in a sexual abuse case involving a 3-year-old boy. That case was never prosecuted because of a lack of physical evidence, The Advocate reported. Police said they will review that case after West’s most recent arrest.

WWL-TV reporter Duke Carter contributed to this report.

