LULING, La. -- A man is in jail Friday after investigators say he touched four boys inappropriately while he worked as a gymnastics coach.

Officials said Thursday, 26-year-old Jonathan West of Kenner was arrested and booked with sexual battery charges.

Authorities said the abuse involved four male victims between the ages of ten and fifteen. The incidents reportedly happened over a two-year period.

Officials said the investigation began May 30, when one of the children told a relative was inappropriately touched by West while in Jefferson Parish. West, who lives in Kenner, worked as a gymnastics coach at Flipnastics, located in Luling, where the victims reportedly attended.

West was found at Surge Trampoline Park in Metairie and arrested. Investigators said they are working with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office to determine if any incidents happened in that parish.

He faces 10 counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

