Hahnville man killed after hitting street-cleaning convoy on interstate

Troopers believe Robert was driving a 2021 Jeep Gladiator north on I-55 in the left lane, approaching the rear of a street sweeping convoy. The convoy was traveling at a low speed and the rear most vehicle, a dump truck, had an "impact absorber" mounted to its rear, as well as a functioning lighted arrow board. As Robert approached the rear of the convoy, troopers say he attempted to move into the right lane in front of an 18-wheeler. In doing so, the front of the Jeep struck the impact absorber. After the initial impact, the Jeep rotated before striking the side of the dump truck.