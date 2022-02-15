Hahnville man killed after hitting street-cleaning convoy on interstate

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — One person was killed following a 2-vehicle crash on I-55 North on Monday morning.
Troopers say shortly after 2:30 am, they responded to the crash approximately four miles north of I-10. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Dwayne Robert of Hahnville.
Troopers believe Robert was driving a 2021 Jeep Gladiator north on I-55 in the left lane, approaching the rear of a street sweeping convoy. The convoy was traveling at a low speed and the rear most vehicle, a dump truck, had an "impact absorber" mounted to its rear, as well as a functioning lighted arrow board. As Robert approached the rear of the convoy, troopers say he attempted to move into the right lane in front of an 18-wheeler. In doing so, the front of the Jeep struck the impact absorber. After the initial impact, the Jeep rotated before striking the side of the dump truck.
Robert was ejected during the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release issued by State Police.