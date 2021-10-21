x
Some parishes set specific Trick-or-Treat times

Some parishes are setting specific times and days for trick-or-treating
LOUISIANA, USA — Several parishes in the New Orleans area have established suggested Trick-or-Treat times, typically so they can plan to have extra patrols out making sure children stay safe.  

Trick-Or-Treat Times: 

Lafourche Parish:  October 31st from 5:30 - 8:30 pm

City of Thibodaux: October 31st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

St. James Parish: October 31st from 6:00 -8:00 pm

St. John Parish: October 31st from 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Tangipahoa Parish: October 31st from 5:00 - 8:00 pm

Terrebonne Parish : October 31st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Washington Parish: October 30th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Parishes that have not set official Trick-or-Treat times:

Hancock County

Jefferson Parish

Orleans Parish

Plaquemines Parish

St. Bernard Parish

St. Charles Parish

St. Tammany Parish

Deputies in Lafourche Parish are offering up some tips to stay safe, to both participants and homeowners, especially as residents clean up from Hurricane Ida.

  • Remind children to walk (don’t run) on sidewalks or near the edge of the roadway.
  • Be aware of your surroundings by staying off your phone unless making a call, especially while supervising children.
  • Make your child’s costume distinguishable and safe by using glow bracelets/sticks, reflective tape, lights, or other items.
  • Ensure your child’s costume fits properly to prevent trips and falls.
  • Inspect all treats collected and discard anything that is not sealed.
  • Remind children to stay in front of residences giving out candy and NEVER enter a residence.
  • Have a plan in case you and your child(ren) get separated.
  • Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters. While debris piles may be present, residents can still clear sidewalks and pathways of any obstacles, and put away anything children could trip over.
  • Turn on outside lights so your property is well-lit, and secure pets so that they will not attack or frighten anyone.

