Some parishes set specific Trick-or-Treat times

Some parishes are setting specific times and days for trick-or-treating

LOUISIANA, USA — Several parishes in the New Orleans area have established suggested Trick-or-Treat times, typically so they can plan to have extra patrols out making sure children stay safe.

Trick-Or-Treat Times:

Lafourche Parish: October 31st from 5:30 - 8:30 pm

City of Thibodaux: October 31st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

St. James Parish: October 31st from 6:00 -8:00 pm

St. John Parish: October 31st from 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Tangipahoa Parish: October 31st from 5:00 - 8:00 pm

Terrebonne Parish : October 31st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Washington Parish: October 30th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Parishes that have not set official Trick-or-Treat times:

Hancock County

Jefferson Parish

Orleans Parish

Plaquemines Parish

St. Bernard Parish

St. Charles Parish

St. Tammany Parish

Deputies in Lafourche Parish are offering up some tips to stay safe, to both participants and homeowners, especially as residents clean up from Hurricane Ida.