Some parishes set specific Trick-or-Treat times

LOUISIANA, USA — Several parishes in the New Orleans area have established suggested Trick-or-Treat times, typically so they can plan to have extra patrols out making sure children stay safe.
Trick-Or-Treat Times:
Lafourche Parish: October 31st from 5:30 - 8:30 pm
City of Thibodaux: October 31st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
St. James Parish: October 31st from 6:00 -8:00 pm
St. John Parish: October 31st from 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Tangipahoa Parish: October 31st from 5:00 - 8:00 pm
Terrebonne Parish : October 31st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Washington Parish: October 30th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Parishes that have not set official Trick-or-Treat times:
Hancock County
Jefferson Parish
Orleans Parish
Plaquemines Parish
St. Bernard Parish
St. Charles Parish
St. Tammany Parish
---------------------------
Deputies in Lafourche Parish are offering up some tips to stay safe, to both participants and homeowners, especially as residents clean up from Hurricane Ida.
- Remind children to walk (don’t run) on sidewalks or near the edge of the roadway.
- Be aware of your surroundings by staying off your phone unless making a call, especially while supervising children.
- Make your child’s costume distinguishable and safe by using glow bracelets/sticks, reflective tape, lights, or other items.
- Ensure your child’s costume fits properly to prevent trips and falls.
- Inspect all treats collected and discard anything that is not sealed.
- Remind children to stay in front of residences giving out candy and NEVER enter a residence.
- Have a plan in case you and your child(ren) get separated.
- Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters. While debris piles may be present, residents can still clear sidewalks and pathways of any obstacles, and put away anything children could trip over.
- Turn on outside lights so your property is well-lit, and secure pets so that they will not attack or frighten anyone.