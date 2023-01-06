Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Hammond

Residents are urged to boil their water for one full minute before consuming.

HAMMOND, La. — Residents in parts of Hammond are under a boil water advisory because of a broken water main.

According to The City of Hammond Water system, the boil water advisory went into effect on Thursday affecting approximately 600 customers in the following areas.

Sun Lane

Harvey Street

Apple Street

Hoover Street

M.C. Moore

Top Hat

Pine Drive

Mitchell Drive

King Ard

Grant Street

Willow Street

Due to the loss of pressure, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable Microbiological quality the Hammond Water System says.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: