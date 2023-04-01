Firefighters battle structure fire at Hammond church

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters in Hammond battled a structure fire at a church early Wednesday morning.

The Hammond Fire Department says Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a fire burning in the rear building behind the church.

The fire was reported by the fire department at 3:23 a.m. Officials from the church say the fire started after lighting struck a power pole that feeds power into the education building, causing a small electrical fire.

There was minimal damage to the education building and energy companies are working to restore power to the education building, youth building, and life center.