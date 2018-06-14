One handicapped Saints fan says renovations to the Superdome are causing more headaches than help.

Shelby Bailey will be the first to tell you, he loves everything Saints. He owns everything from Saints posters to Saints trash cans and is even a season ticket holder.

“Really the only outing that I have is going to the games and really look forward to the Saints and love them to death,” he said.

For 30 years, he and his family have been season ticket holders. Bailey has multiple sclerosis, but that's never stopped him from missing a game.

“We spend a lot of time and take great care he gets to the game and has a good time,” said Wade Bailey, Shelby’s brother.

Since recent renovations to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, he and his family are experiencing more problems with the new handicap accessible seating.

“We have had so many frustrations because it seems like every game something different happens,” Wade said.

Reconfigured seating in the stadium moved the Bailey's seats from the field to the top of the first level.

The family says they can no longer sit together, and Shelby says he can't see the game when fans stand up.

“One of the standards is that you are supposed to be able to see even when people stand up,” Shelby said.

The biggest concern is safety.

“There is no way in a wheelchair he can fight the crowd,” Wade said.

Eric Eagan, the spokesperson for the Superdome, said the renovations were mainly to get the Superdome up to ADA standards and address safety concerns.

“The seating reconfiguration was able to add 31 hundred additional seats on the plaza level, including as I mentioned, 131 additional ADA seats,” Eagan said.

While the Bailey's welcome some of the changes, they want their seats to be on the field level like they once were.

“I love the Saints and their whole organization but I am not just doing this for me, I am looking out for the other disabled people also,” Bailey said.

This story originally ran September 19, 2013.

© 2018 WWL