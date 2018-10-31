If Halloween Town is based off a real place, you could argue that place is Imperial Woods in Harahan.

"It seems like it's ramped up every year more and more," resident Gawain Grilletta said.

Walk down Doescher Drive and each house is more elaborate than the next.

"My wife thinks I'm nuts. I add more decorations every year," David Haydel said.

Setting these decorations up is not a part-time job.

"It took five, eight-hour days," Patti Boudreaux said.

Of course there's the candy, with residents spending hundreds of dollars to keep trick or treaters' buckets full.

"$317," Rose Montgomery said. "I'm gonna run out, I will run out."

The candy is ready, the decorations are turned on and for residents trying to explain what this street will look like on Halloween, only one comparison comes to mind.

"Like Mardi Gras on St. Charles Avenue and if you don't believe it come and see it," Montgomery said.

