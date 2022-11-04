Harbor Police discover a man shot dead in the Desire area NOPD says

The man's body was discovered by Harbor Police.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Desire neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating.

Police were called to the scene around 9:33 p.m. on Thursday after Harbor Police found the unidentified man unresponsive on the side of the road near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had an undetermined number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.