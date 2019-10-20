NEW ORLEANS — City officials scheduled the Hard Rock Hotel crane demolition for Sunday between noon and 5 p.m. To keep the public out of harms way, officials have extended the safety zones, closed new areas to traffic, and addressed concerns about explosive sounds and air quality.





Evacuation and Exclusion Zones

Temporary evacuation and exclusion zones will be put in place Sunday morning to protect residents from effects of the crane demolition. The public is asked to heed the warning of New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans Police Department, who will be going door-to-door in the area starting Saturday afternoon to inform affected residents and businesses. (Please see graphic above.)





Temporary Evacuation Zone

All individuals inside the Temporary Evacuation Area must evacuate.





Temporary Exclusion Zone

All individuals in the Temporary Exclusion Zone must remain indoors. No vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed on the street or outside of structures, including on rooftops.





Hard Traffic Closure

No vehicle traffic allowed to enter.



The City anticipates the temporary evacuation and temporary exclusion orders to be in place beginning sometime Sunday morning and lasting for a few hours. The City will communicate to the public when it is safe to return. All individuals in the affected area should text HARDROCK to 888777 to receive those notifications.



The City will offer a temporary relocation center at the Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St., for evacuated individuals who require a place to go during the temporary evacuation order.

What to expect during the demolition?

Utilities

In preparation for the controlled demolition of the cranes, the New Orleans Fire Department is requesting services to be shut off in the current evacuation zone. That includes electricity, gas, water, and sewer. Services will be re-connected as soon as it is safe to do so. We thank residents and businesses for their continued patience with these necessary safety precautions.





Sound

The public should expect the sound of the explosives detonation to be very loud, similar to the sound of fireworks. The exclusion zone is in place to protect individuals from damaging noise. All individuals in the exclusion zone should stay indoors once the order is in place and until the "all clear" is given. Workers and first responders who are outside will be wearing ear protection. There is a small possibility that windows and other glass in the immediate vicinity of the crane demolition — inside the evacuation zone — will break.





Air Quality

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will be monitoring air quality. The crane demolition may create dust. If you have breathing problems and live near the Temporary Exclusion Area, consider wearing protective masks and sealing your doors and windows. You can also reduce dust inside of your home by turning off your A/C until the dust settles. Anyone exposed to dust from the Hard Rock Hotel collapse should monitor their breathing and health. Signs of respiratory issues from dust are sneezing, coughing and eye irritation. Please remain safe inside and listen to all warnings to stay away from the evacuated area.





Stay Connected

Text HARDROCK to 888777 for updates directly from the City of New Orleans on the crane demolition. Information will also be shared on ready.nola.gov and on Twitter @nolaready. For questions or concerns, please call 3-1-1.

