NEW ORLEANS — The Hard Rock Hotel that was set to open on Canal Street has collapsed while under construction.

Few details were immediately available from city officials but no injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this breaking story

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.