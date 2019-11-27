NEW ORLEANS — The Hard Rock Hotel construction worker who faces deportation made a complaint with federal investigators last week.

Delmer Ramirez-Palma told investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Labor that he made several complaints about the safety of the construction site before it collapsed in October.

In one of his complaints, Ramirez told management the 14th floor was shifting the day before the collapse, but he was told to keep working.

Ramirez was framing windows for the hotel when a portion of the new construction at the site collapsed, killing three construction workers.

Two days after the Oct. 12 collapse that killed three people and injured dozens more, Ramirez was arrested by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers and turned over to ICE officers shortly after he gave an interview about the collapse to the Kenner-based Spanish language outlet Jambalaya News.

OSHA's whistleblower and retaliation division had plans to interview Ramirez, his attorney told The Associated Press.

Originally from Honduras, Ramirez was awaiting deportation at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement staging facility at the Alexandria International Airport last week after he was arrested.

Ramirez was scheduled for deportation Monday, but later, a federal immigration spokesman said Ramirez wouldn't be deported that day.

His attorneys said his arrest and deportation has prevented other workers from coming forward about the collapse for fear of the same outcome.

