Precinct 4 said three deputies were working an extra security job in north Houston when they were all shot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable is dead and two others are injured after they were shot while working an extra security job in north Houston, according to police.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office confirmed one of the injured deputies, who was shot in the back, is hospitalized in critical condition at Memorial Herman Hospital. He is currently in surgery.

Houston Police Department said the second injured deputy constable was shot in the foot and is awaiting surgery.

HPD Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said a person of interest is in custody, but it’s not clear if he is a witness or the suspect.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday outside a bar in the 4400 block of the North Freeway near Crosstimbers.

According to Precinct 4, the three deputies were working an extra security job at a bar inside a shopping center when two of the officers were alerted to a possible robbery.

The deputy constables were in the middle of arresting a suspect, when they were ambushed by another person from behind a vehicle.

Investigators said the third officer heard the gunfire and rushed over. He was shot immediately, Precinct 4 said.

Police said it is unknown if the deputy constables had a chance to return fire.

"It's probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in my career,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

“My main concern is the families of the three officers involved...I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies.”

Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolonces to @Pct4Constable. They tragically lost one deputy & two more are injured after being shot early this morning. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s family, friends & coworkers during this exceptionally difficult time. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 16, 2021

A procession escorted the deceased officer from the hospital to the medical examiner's office, where dozens of Precinct 4 deputies awaited their arrival.

Deputy constables stood in salute, some with tears running down their faces. Many of the officers hugged and consoled each other.